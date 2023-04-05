Dale Morgan Apr 5, 2023 13 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Dale Morgan, 81 of Craig, CO, passed away on March 31, 2023 at Mantey Heights. He was a Dental Lab Technician. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Terminology Stem Advertising Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 26° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:54:14 AM Sunset: 07:41 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 25° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/25° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:52:41 AM Sunset: 07:41:58 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 30° 53° Thu Thursday 53°/30° Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:51:08 AM Sunset: 07:42:56 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 39° 65° Fri Friday 65°/39° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:49:35 AM Sunset: 07:43:54 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 41° 67° Sat Saturday 67°/41° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:48:02 AM Sunset: 07:44:51 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 43° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/43° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:30 AM Sunset: 07:45:49 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 47° 77° Mon Monday 77°/47° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:44:59 AM Sunset: 07:46:47 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business