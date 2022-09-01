Dan Nees Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Dan Nees, 66 of Palisade, CO passed away on August 29, 2022 at his residence, he was an entomologist. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dan Nees Palisade Co Pass Away Residence Entomologist Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 62° 98° Wed Wednesday 98°/62° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:42:01 AM Sunset: 07:46:15 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 63° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/63° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:42:55 AM Sunset: 07:44:44 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 66° 100° Fri Friday 100°/66° Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:43:50 AM Sunset: 07:43:12 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 3% 65° 99° Sat Saturday 99°/65° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:44:44 AM Sunset: 07:41:39 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 66° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/66° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:45:39 AM Sunset: 07:40:06 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 66° 101° Mon Monday 101°/66° Sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:46:33 AM Sunset: 07:38:32 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 66° 100° Tue Tuesday 100°/66° Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:27 AM Sunset: 07:36:58 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business