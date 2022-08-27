Daron Keith Hanson Aug 27, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Daron Keith Hanson, 50 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his residence, he was a Mechanic. A service will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Daron Keith Hanson Pass Away Residence Service Mechanic Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 58° 84° Fri Friday 84°/58° A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:37:32 AM Sunset: 07:53:42 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 62° 89° Sat Saturday 89°/62° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:38:27 AM Sunset: 07:52:14 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 63° 92° Sun Sunday 92°/63° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:39:21 AM Sunset: 07:50:46 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 65° 95° Mon Monday 95°/65° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:40:16 AM Sunset: 07:49:16 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 65° 96° Tue Tuesday 96°/65° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:10 AM Sunset: 07:47:47 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 66° 95° Wed Wednesday 95°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:42:05 AM Sunset: 07:46:16 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 65° 95° Thu Thursday 95°/65° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:42:59 AM Sunset: 07:44:45 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business