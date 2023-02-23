Darren Case Feb 23, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Darren Case, 30, of Grand Junction, passed away on February 18, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Darren was a construction foreman. Private family services will take place. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Health Care Day Precip Temp Wed 68% 24° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/24° Snow showers. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 68% Sunrise: 06:56:50 AM Sunset: 05:59:13 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Thu 38% 30° 37° Thu Thursday 37°/30° Afternoon snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 06:55:30 AM Sunset: 06:00:20 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Fri 24% 28° 42° Fri Friday 42°/28° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:54:09 AM Sunset: 06:01:26 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 35° 51° Sat Saturday 51°/35° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:52:47 AM Sunset: 06:02:32 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 37% 27° 44° Sun Sunday 44°/27° Showers of rain and snow early. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 06:51:23 AM Sunset: 06:03:37 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 30° 44° Mon Monday 44°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:50 AM Sunset: 06:04:42 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 31° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:48:35 AM Sunset: 06:05:47 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business