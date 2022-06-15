Dave Martinez Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Dave Martinez, 75, of Grand Junction, died December 5, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Chapel. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 49° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:47:56 AM Sunset: 08:41:21 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wed 0% 55° 88° Wed Wednesday 88°/55° Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM Sunset: 08:41:44 PM Humidity: 9% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 69° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/69° Sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:01 AM Sunset: 08:42:05 PM Humidity: 8% Wind: ESE @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 18% 69° 99° Fri Friday 99°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 05:48:07 AM Sunset: 08:42:25 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 41% 65° 88° Sat Saturday 88°/65° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 05:48:14 AM Sunset: 08:42:43 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 24% 60° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/60° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:48:23 AM Sunset: 08:42:59 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 15% 58° 86° Mon Monday 86°/58° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:48:33 AM Sunset: 08:43:14 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business