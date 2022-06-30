David Thomas Jun 30, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print David Thomas, 73, of Grand Junction, died June 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was a Mechanic. No services scheduled at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags David Thomas Hospital St. Mary's Grand Junction Service Mechanic Day Precip Temp Wed 16% 68° 94° Wed Wednesday 94°/68° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:51:27 AM Sunset: 08:44:07 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: ESE @ 15 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 31% 65° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/65° Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 31% Sunrise: 05:51:53 AM Sunset: 08:44:03 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Fri 19% 66° 88° Fri Friday 88°/66° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 05:52:21 AM Sunset: 08:43:57 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 24% 66° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/66° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:52:50 AM Sunset: 08:43:49 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 52% 66° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/66° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 05:53:20 AM Sunset: 08:43:39 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 17% 65° 91° Mon Monday 91°/65° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 05:53:52 AM Sunset: 08:43:27 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 10% 65° 96° Tue Tuesday 96°/65° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 05:54:25 AM Sunset: 08:43:14 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business