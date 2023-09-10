Debbie Cole Sep 10, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Debbie Cole, 63 of Loma, CO, passed away on September 6, 2023 Services are pending at HopeWest. Vocation: LPN Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Medicine Job Market Day Precip Temp Sat 5% 63° 92° Sat Saturday 92°/63° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:49:55 AM Sunset: 07:32:33 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 59° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/59° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:50:50 AM Sunset: 07:30:57 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 5% 61° 86° Mon Monday 86°/61° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:51:44 AM Sunset: 07:29:21 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tue 57% 58° 75° Tue Tuesday 75°/58° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 57% Sunrise: 06:52:38 AM Sunset: 07:27:45 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 79% 57° 77° Wed Wednesday 77°/57° Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 79% Sunrise: 06:53:33 AM Sunset: 07:26:08 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thu 47% 57° 77° Thu Thursday 77°/57° Thunderstorms early. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 06:54:27 AM Sunset: 07:24:31 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 54° 80° Fri Friday 80°/54° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:22 AM Sunset: 07:22:54 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business