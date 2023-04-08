Debora Petersen Apr 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Debora Petersen, 65 of Clifton, CO, passed away on April 1, 2023 in her home. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 38° 66° Fri Friday 66°/38° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:49:30 AM Sunset: 07:43:48 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 39° 64° Sat Saturday 64°/39° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:47:58 AM Sunset: 07:44:46 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Generally fair. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 41° 69° Sun Sunday 69°/41° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:46:26 AM Sunset: 07:45:44 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 46° 76° Mon Monday 76°/46° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:44:55 AM Sunset: 07:46:41 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 52° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/52° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:43:24 AM Sunset: 07:47:39 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 55° 79° Wed Wednesday 79°/55° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:41:54 AM Sunset: 07:48:37 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 5% 49° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/49° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:40:24 AM Sunset: 07:49:34 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business