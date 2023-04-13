Della Murphy Apr 13, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Della Murphy, 69, of Grand Junction, passed away on March 28, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital. A Memorial Service/Open House will be held April 15, 2023 from 10 am-4 pm at Palisade Nazarene Church. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Hospitals Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 54° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/54° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:57 AM Sunset: 07:48:43 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 17 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 17% 41° 71° Thu Thursday 71°/41° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:40:27 AM Sunset: 07:49:41 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 19 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Occasional rain. Low 41F. WSW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Fri 73% 33° 54° Fri Friday 54°/33° Rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 73% Sunrise: 06:38:58 AM Sunset: 07:50:39 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 2% 35° 58° Sat Saturday 58°/35° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:37:30 AM Sunset: 07:51:36 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 41° 69° Sun Sunday 69°/41° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:36:02 AM Sunset: 07:52:34 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 48° 74° Mon Monday 74°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:34:36 AM Sunset: 07:53:32 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 6% 44° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/44° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:33:10 AM Sunset: 07:54:29 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business