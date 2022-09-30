Dennis Varbel Sr Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Dennis Varbel Sr, 80 of Montrose, CO, passed away on September 20, 2022 at HopeWest Care Center, he was a plumber/pipefitter. Graveside Service Clayton Cemetery, Clayton NM on October 1, 2022. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dennis Varbel Sr Thermohydraulics Work Clayton Cemetery Clayton Nm Montrose Co Pass Away Hopewest Care Center Plumber Day Precip Temp Thu 47% 59° 82° Thu Thursday 82°/59° Showers. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 07:08:33 AM Sunset: 06:59:47 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Fri 83% 52° 71° Fri Friday 71°/52° Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 83% Sunrise: 07:09:29 AM Sunset: 06:58:11 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sat 47% 53° 72° Sat Saturday 72°/53° Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 07:10:26 AM Sunset: 06:56:35 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 33% 53° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/53° Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 33% Sunrise: 07:11:23 AM Sunset: 06:54:59 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Scattered thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mon 24% 50° 72° Mon Monday 72°/50° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:12:21 AM Sunset: 06:53:24 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 48° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/48° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:13:18 AM Sunset: 06:51:49 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 49° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/49° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:14:16 AM Sunset: 06:50:15 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business