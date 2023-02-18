Dianne Robbins Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Dianne Robbins, 68 of Palisade, CO, passed away on February 14, 2023 Orchard Valley Rehab & Care. She was a Beautician. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Beauty Products Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 15° 32° Fri Friday 32°/15° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:03:14 AM Sunset: 05:53:33 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 21° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:01:59 AM Sunset: 05:54:41 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: W @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Sun 11% 23° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/23° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:00:43 AM Sunset: 05:55:49 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mon 6% 26° 44° Mon Monday 44°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:59:26 AM Sunset: 05:56:56 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tue 48% 39° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/39° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 06:58:07 AM Sunset: 05:58:03 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Occasional light rain. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 71% 21° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/21° Watching a potential winter storm. Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 06:56:48 AM Sunset: 05:59:10 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 42% 28° 38° Thu Thursday 38°/28° Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:55:28 AM Sunset: 06:00:17 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business