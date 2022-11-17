Donald Bell Nov 17, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Donald Bell, 88 of Battlement Mesa, CO, passed away on November 11, 2022 in Rifle, CO. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Wed 1% 22° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/22° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:39 AM Sunset: 04:59:14 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Thu 1% 24° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/24° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:59:44 AM Sunset: 04:58:33 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Overcast. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 19° 43° Fri Friday 43°/19° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:00:49 AM Sunset: 04:57:53 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 20° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/20° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:53 AM Sunset: 04:57:15 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 21° 45° Sun Sunday 45°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM Sunset: 04:56:39 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Mon 1% 23° 49° Mon Monday 49°/23° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04:02 AM Sunset: 04:56:05 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 1% 27° 47° Tue Tuesday 47°/27° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:06 AM Sunset: 04:55:33 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business