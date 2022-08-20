Donald Milne Aug 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Donald J Milne, 91 of Fruita, CO, passed away on August 16, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in the Community Living Center, he was a Plumber. Military Honors will take place at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Donald J Milne Military Honors Community Living Center Fruita Co Pass Away Va Medical Center Date Day Precip Temp Sat 24% 61° 83° Sat Saturday 83°/61° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:31:55 AM Sunset: 08:02:09 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 30% 61° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/61° Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 30% Sunrise: 06:32:50 AM Sunset: 08:00:46 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 63° 91° Mon Monday 91°/63° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:45 AM Sunset: 07:59:23 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 65° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/65° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:34:40 AM Sunset: 07:57:58 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 66° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:35 AM Sunset: 07:56:33 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 20% 65° 91° Thu Thursday 91°/65° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:36:29 AM Sunset: 07:55:07 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 64° 90° Fri Friday 90°/64° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:37:24 AM Sunset: 07:53:40 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business