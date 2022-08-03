Donald Peak Aug 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Donald Peak, 90 of Grand Junction, CO. passed away on July 31, 2022 at his home in Grand Junction, CO. Service will be September 1, 2022 at 1 pm at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 69° 95° Tue Tuesday 95°/69° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:15:37 AM Sunset: 08:24:18 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wed 15% 70° 98° Wed Wednesday 98°/70° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM Sunset: 08:23:14 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 73° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/73° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:17:24 AM Sunset: 08:22:09 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 48% 70° 91° Fri Friday 91°/70° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 06:18:18 AM Sunset: 08:21:03 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sat 23% 69° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/69° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 06:19:12 AM Sunset: 08:19:55 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 38% 68° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/68° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 06:20:06 AM Sunset: 08:18:46 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 24% 68° 90° Mon Monday 90°/68° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:21 AM Sunset: 08:17:35 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business