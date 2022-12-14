Donald R. Coatney Dec 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Donald R. Coatney, 87 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on December 10, at his home, Donald was a Retired Radar Technician for the F.A.A.. Services will be announced at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Donald R. Coatney Pass Away Retired Radar Technician Date Day Precip Temp Wed 41% 21° 34° Wed Wednesday 34°/21° Snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 07:25:18 AM Sunset: 04:52:34 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thu 24% 14° 30° Thu Thursday 30°/14° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:26 AM Sunset: 04:52:50 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 10° 28° Fri Friday 28°/10° Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:40 AM Sunset: 04:53:09 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 10° 32° Sat Saturday 32°/10° Sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:27:18 AM Sunset: 04:53:30 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mostly clear. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 12° 34° Sun Sunday 34°/12° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:27:55 AM Sunset: 04:53:52 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 18° 36° Mon Monday 36°/18° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:28:30 AM Sunset: 04:54:17 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tue 6% 22° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/22° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:29:03 AM Sunset: 04:54:44 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business