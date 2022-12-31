Cloudy, some light snow. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise:07:32:45 AM
Sunset:05:00:50 PM
Humidity: 99%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with some light snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%.
Sat
24%
38°
42°
SatSaturday
42°/38°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise:07:32:57 AM
Sunset:05:01:35 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Sun
50%
33°
48°
SunSunday
48°/33°
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise:07:33:06 AM
Sunset:05:02:23 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Mon
53%
22°
35°
MonMonday
35°/22°
Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise:07:33:13 AM
Sunset:05:03:11 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Tue
19%
24°
35°
TueTuesday
35°/24°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise:07:33:18 AM
Sunset:05:04:02 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wed
19%
21°
35°
WedWednesday
35°/21°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise:07:33:21 AM
Sunset:05:04:53 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Thu
8%
28°
38°
ThuThursday
38°/28°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise:07:33:22 AM
Sunset:05:05:46 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.