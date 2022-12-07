Dora "Dorrie" Chapel Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Dora “Dorrie” Chapel, 97 of Grand Junction, passed away on November 28, 2022 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center, she was a Offie manager. Private family services will take place. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dora Chapel Hopewest Hospice Care Center Pass Away Offie Grand Junction Manager Day Precip Temp Tue 48% 33° 44° Tue Tuesday 44°/33° Mix of rain and snow showers. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 07:18:49 AM Sunset: 04:51:37 PM Humidity: 89% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A mixture of rain and snow showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Wed 54% 30° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/30° Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 07:19:42 AM Sunset: 04:51:37 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy with rain and snow. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Thu 7% 26° 41° Thu Thursday 41°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM Sunset: 04:51:38 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: WNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear early then increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 22° 43° Fri Friday 43°/22° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:21:23 AM Sunset: 04:51:42 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 27° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/27° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:12 AM Sunset: 04:51:48 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 14% 35° 47° Sun Sunday 47°/35° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:23 AM Sunset: 04:51:56 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 56% 22° 42° Mon Monday 42°/22° Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:23:46 AM Sunset: 04:52:06 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business