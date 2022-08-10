Doris Clark Aug 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Doris Clark, 94 of Grand Junction, passed away on August 5, 2022 at her home, she was a Homemaker. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 70° 100° Tue Tuesday 100°/70° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21:51 AM Sunset: 08:16:18 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 70° 100° Wed Wednesday 100°/70° Plenty of sun. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:46 AM Sunset: 08:15:05 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 68° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/68° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:23:40 AM Sunset: 08:13:52 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 21% 69° 95° Fri Friday 95°/69° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:24:35 AM Sunset: 08:12:37 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 16% 69° 94° Sat Saturday 94°/69° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:25:30 AM Sunset: 08:11:21 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 16% 68° 94° Sun Sunday 94°/68° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:26:25 AM Sunset: 08:10:05 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 35% 68° 89° Mon Monday 89°/68° Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 06:27:20 AM Sunset: 08:08:47 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business