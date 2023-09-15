Doris Lake Sep 15, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Doris Lake, 76 of Lubbock, TX, passed away on September 9, 2023 Services are pending at HopeWest. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Thu 43% 57° 78° Thu Thursday 78°/57° Chance of showers. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:54:30 AM Sunset: 07:24:34 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: E @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 20% 53° 80° Fri Friday 80°/53° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:55:24 AM Sunset: 07:22:56 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 54° 85° Sat Saturday 85°/54° Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:19 AM Sunset: 07:21:19 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 57° 86° Sun Sunday 86°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:57:13 AM Sunset: 07:19:41 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 10% 57° 85° Mon Monday 85°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:58:08 AM Sunset: 07:18:03 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 8% 57° 85° Tue Tuesday 85°/57° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:59:03 AM Sunset: 07:16:26 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 56° 85° Wed Wednesday 85°/56° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:59:58 AM Sunset: 07:14:48 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business