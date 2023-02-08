Edith King Feb 8, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Edith King, 86, of Grand Junction, passed away on February 4, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a Retired Food Service Worker. Private family services will take place. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Health Care Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 26° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/26° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:47 AM Sunset: 05:42:02 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 7% 25° 45° Wed Wednesday 45°/25° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:13:44 AM Sunset: 05:43:12 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 2% 20° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/20° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:39 AM Sunset: 05:44:23 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 23° 43° Fri Friday 43°/23° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:11:33 AM Sunset: 05:45:32 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 30° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/30° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:10:25 AM Sunset: 05:46:42 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 26° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/26° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:17 AM Sunset: 05:47:52 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 28° 48° Mon Monday 48°/28° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:08:07 AM Sunset: 05:49:01 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business