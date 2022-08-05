Edna Schmidt Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Edna Schmidt, 75 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on August 1, 2022 at her home she worked with the Church Ministry. No services are scheduled at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Edna Schmidt Pass Away Ministry Christianity Service Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 69° 94° Fri Friday 94°/69° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:18:19 AM Sunset: 08:21:06 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 7% 69° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:19:13 AM Sunset: 08:19:58 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 68° 97° Sun Sunday 97°/68° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:20:07 AM Sunset: 08:18:49 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 69° 98° Mon Monday 98°/69° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:21:01 AM Sunset: 08:17:39 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 5% 71° 98° Tue Tuesday 98°/71° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:21:56 AM Sunset: 08:16:27 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 71° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:22:50 AM Sunset: 08:15:15 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 22% 70° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:23:45 AM Sunset: 08:14:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business