Edumenia Barraza Jul 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Edumenia Barraza, 92, of Grand Junction, died July 20, 2022, at Larchwood Inns. She was a LPN. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1210 17 1/2 Rd, Fruita, Rosary July 24, 7:00 p.m. Mass July 25, 10:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Lpn Grand Junction Christianity Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 74° 103° Fri Friday 103°/74° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:06:19 AM Sunset: 08:34:22 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 73° 102° Sat Saturday 102°/73° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:07:08 AM Sunset: 08:33:35 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 18% 68° 95° Sun Sunday 95°/68° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:07:57 AM Sunset: 08:32:47 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 71° 96° Mon Monday 96°/71° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:08:47 AM Sunset: 08:31:56 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 38% 68° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/68° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 06:09:38 AM Sunset: 08:31:04 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 69° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/69° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:10:28 AM Sunset: 08:30:11 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 23% 68° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/68° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 06:11:20 AM Sunset: 08:29:16 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business