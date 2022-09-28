Edward Duran Jr Sep 28, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Edward Duran Jr, 80 of Delta, passed away on September 21, 2022 at his residence, he was a Construction worker/Rancher. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Edward Duran Jr Residence Building Industry Pass Away Delta Construction Worker Rancher Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 57° 86° Tue Tuesday 86°/57° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:06:40 AM Sunset: 07:03:01 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 58° 84° Wed Wednesday 84°/58° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:07:36 AM Sunset: 07:01:24 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 57° 82° Thu Thursday 82°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:08:33 AM Sunset: 06:59:47 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 81% 52° 72° Fri Friday 72°/52° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 81% Sunrise: 07:09:29 AM Sunset: 06:58:11 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sat 24% 52° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/52° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:10:26 AM Sunset: 06:56:35 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 24% 51° 73° Sun Sunday 73°/51° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:11:23 AM Sunset: 06:54:59 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 18% 49° 74° Mon Monday 74°/49° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:12:21 AM Sunset: 06:53:24 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business