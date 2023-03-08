Elizabeth Terrell Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Elizabeth Terrell, 99 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on February 28, 2023 at her home. She was a former employee of the RE2 School District. No services are scheduled at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags School Systems Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 28° 53° Tue Tuesday 53°/28° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:38:14 AM Sunset: 06:13:08 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Wed 1% 30° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:36:44 AM Sunset: 06:14:10 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 2% 34° 53° Thu Thursday 53°/34° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:35:12 AM Sunset: 06:15:12 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 43% 45° 52° Fri Friday 52°/45° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:33:41 AM Sunset: 06:16:14 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sat 77% 39° 53° Sat Saturday 53°/39° Rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 77% Sunrise: 06:32:08 AM Sunset: 06:17:16 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sun 37% 39° 55° Sun Sunday 55°/39° Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:30:36 AM Sunset: 07:18:17 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 13% 41° 59° Mon Monday 59°/41° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 07:29:02 AM Sunset: 07:19:18 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business