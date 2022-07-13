Elma Earlene Hill Jul 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Elma Earlene Hill, 79, of Grand Junction, died July 9, 2022, at Community Hospital. She was a homemaker. Celebration of life, 4:00 p.m., Thursday, July 14, Martin Mortuary, Grand Junction. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Elma Earlene Hill Grand Junction Community Hospital Celebration Martin Mortuary Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 70° 100° Tue Tuesday 100°/70° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:58:37 AM Sunset: 08:40:33 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 39% 70° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/70° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 05:59:19 AM Sunset: 08:40:04 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 15% 70° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/70° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:00:01 AM Sunset: 08:39:33 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 24% 69° 94° Fri Friday 94°/69° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:00:44 AM Sunset: 08:39 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 70° 99° Sat Saturday 99°/70° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:01:28 AM Sunset: 08:38:26 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: ENE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 72° 101° Sun Sunday 101°/72° Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:02:13 AM Sunset: 08:37:49 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 39% 69° 96° Mon Monday 96°/69° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:02:58 AM Sunset: 08:37:11 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business