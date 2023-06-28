Erma Lopez Jun 28, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Erma Lopez, Erma Lopez, 79, of Grand Junction passed away March 2, 2023. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 29 at 11 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with reception to follow. Facebook Twitter Email Print