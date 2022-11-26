Ernest B. Guthrie Nov 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Ernest B. Guthrie, 89 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on November 19, 2022 at Larchwood Inns. Services are pending. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ernest B. Guthrie Pass Away Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 23° 50° Fri Friday 50°/23° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:08:11 AM Sunset: 04:54:08 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 5% 30° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/30° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:09:13 AM Sunset: 04:53:44 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening. Overcast late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%. Sun 6% 29° 47° Sun Sunday 47°/29° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:10:14 AM Sunset: 04:53:22 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 29° 49° Mon Monday 49°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:11:15 AM Sunset: 04:53:02 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tue 24% 14° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/14° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:12:15 AM Sunset: 04:52:44 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Mainly clear. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Wed 1% 22° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/22° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:13:14 AM Sunset: 04:52:28 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Thu 2% 32° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/32° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:13 AM Sunset: 04:52:15 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business