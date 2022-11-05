Ernest "Ernie" Caldwell Sr. Nov 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Ernest “Ernie” Caldwell Sr., 69 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on November 2, 2022 at his home. Family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ernest Caldwell Sr. Pass Away Celebration Date Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 29° 42° Fri Friday 42°/29° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:45:22 AM Sunset: 06:09:52 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 35° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/35° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:46:28 AM Sunset: 06:08:50 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Sun 15% 42° 54° Sun Sunday 54°/42° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:47:34 AM Sunset: 05:07:50 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: SSE @ 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 1% 45° 64° Mon Monday 64°/45° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:48:40 AM Sunset: 05:06:51 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 16 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 24% 36° 62° Tue Tuesday 62°/36° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:49:46 AM Sunset: 05:05:53 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 21 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 56% 27° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/27° Showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 06:50:52 AM Sunset: 05:04:58 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Thu 8% 20° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/20° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:51:58 AM Sunset: 05:04:04 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business