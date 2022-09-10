Felix Albo, Jr. Sep 10, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Felix Albo, Jr., 71 of Grand Junction, passed away on September 2, 2022 at home. Services will be announced at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Felix Albo Jr. Pass Away Grand Junction Date Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 55° 95° Fri Friday 95°/55° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:09 AM Sunset: 07:32:09 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 51° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/51° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:51:04 AM Sunset: 07:30:33 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 55° 91° Sun Sunday 91°/55° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:51:58 AM Sunset: 07:28:57 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 60° 92° Mon Monday 92°/60° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:52:52 AM Sunset: 07:27:21 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Generally fair. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 47% 59° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/59° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 06:53:47 AM Sunset: 07:25:44 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wed 58% 58° 77° Wed Wednesday 77°/58° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 06:54:41 AM Sunset: 07:24:07 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Isolated thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thu 24% 57° 81° Thu Thursday 81°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:36 AM Sunset: 07:22:30 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business