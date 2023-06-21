Frances Klodt Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Frances Klodt, 86 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on June 15, 2023 The Fountains. Vocation: Draftsman Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 60° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/60° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:32 AM Sunset: 08:43:09 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 61° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/61° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:48:44 AM Sunset: 08:43:22 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 66° 95° Thu Thursday 95°/66° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:58 AM Sunset: 08:43:33 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 0% 55° 90° Fri Friday 90°/55° Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:13 AM Sunset: 08:43:43 PM Humidity: 11% Wind: SSW @ 19 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 0% 56° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/56° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:30 AM Sunset: 08:43:50 PM Humidity: 10% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 56F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 58° 93° Sun Sunday 93°/58° Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:48 AM Sunset: 08:43:56 PM Humidity: 9% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 62° 95° Mon Monday 95°/62° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:08 AM Sunset: 08:44 PM Humidity: 9% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business