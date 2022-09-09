Frances Wells Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Frances Wells, 88 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on September 5, 2022 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. A private family Memorial is being planned. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 63° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/63° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:15 AM Sunset: 07:33:45 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 56° 96° Fri Friday 96°/56° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:09 AM Sunset: 07:32:09 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 54° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/54° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:51:04 AM Sunset: 07:30:33 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 58° 90° Sun Sunday 90°/58° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:51:58 AM Sunset: 07:28:57 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 61° 90° Mon Monday 90°/61° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:52:52 AM Sunset: 07:27:21 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 59° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/59° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:53:47 AM Sunset: 07:25:44 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wed 53% 59° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/59° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 53% Sunrise: 06:54:41 AM Sunset: 07:24:07 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business