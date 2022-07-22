Frances Zarret Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Frances Zarret, 87, of Cedaredge, died July 18, 2022, at Delta Health Hospital. She was a Teacher. Services, 8:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23, St. Andrews Orthodox Church, Delta. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Frances Zarret Delta Health Hospital Teacher Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 70° 102° Thu Thursday 102°/70° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:05:19 AM Sunset: 08:35:05 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 74° 105° Fri Friday 105°/74° A few clouds. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:06:07 AM Sunset: 08:34:20 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 4% 73° 102° Sat Saturday 102°/73° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:06:56 AM Sunset: 08:33:33 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 22% 71° 94° Sun Sunday 94°/71° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:07:46 AM Sunset: 08:32:44 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 71° 95° Mon Monday 95°/71° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:08:36 AM Sunset: 08:31:54 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 37% 68° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/68° Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 06:09:26 AM Sunset: 08:31:02 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wed 20% 67° 91° Wed Wednesday 91°/67° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:10:17 AM Sunset: 08:30:08 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business