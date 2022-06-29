Fred Smith Jun 29, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Fred Smith, 81, of Grand Junction, died June 24, 2022, at his home. He was a Tool and Die Maker. Graveside Service, Friday, July 1 at 10:00 a.m., Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Fred Smith Memorial Cemetery Graveside Service Die Maker Grand Junction Garden Day Precip Temp Tue 15% 68° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/68° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:50:59 AM Sunset: 08:44:02 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 43% 66° 95° Wed Wednesday 95°/66° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 05:51:24 AM Sunset: 08:44 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thu 24% 64° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/64° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:51:50 AM Sunset: 08:43:56 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 64° 90° Fri Friday 90°/64° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:52:18 AM Sunset: 08:43:50 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 34% 66° 88° Sat Saturday 88°/66° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 34% Sunrise: 05:52:47 AM Sunset: 08:43:42 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 24% 65° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/65° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:53:17 AM Sunset: 08:43:32 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 19% 65° 91° Mon Monday 91°/65° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 05:53:49 AM Sunset: 08:43:21 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business