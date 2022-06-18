Gary D Gates Jun 18, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Gary D. Gates, 70, of Delta, died June 15, 2022 at Valley Manor Care Center. He was a Electrician. Funeral services at 10:00a.m. on June 22, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Gary D. Gates Valley Manor Care Center Funeral Service Delta Redeemer Lutheran Church Electrician Day Precip Temp Fri 10% 73° 97° Fri Friday 97°/73° Windy, partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 05:48:13 AM Sunset: 08:42:28 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 21 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 73F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Sat 49% 66° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/66° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 05:48:20 AM Sunset: 08:42:46 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Windy...scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 66F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 50% 55° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/55° Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 05:48:29 AM Sunset: 08:43:02 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 1% 52° 82° Mon Monday 82°/52° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:48:40 AM Sunset: 08:43:17 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 60° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/60° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:48:52 AM Sunset: 08:43:29 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 63° 87° Wed Wednesday 87°/63° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:49:06 AM Sunset: 08:43:40 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 62° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/62° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:49:22 AM Sunset: 08:43:49 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business