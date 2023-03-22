Gary Holland Mar 22, 2023 4 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Gary Holland, 76 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on March 16, 2023 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. He was involved in Car Sales. His family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 100% 38° 47° Tue Tuesday 47°/38° Rain. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 100% Sunrise: 07:16:25 AM Sunset: 07:27:19 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Wed 78% 30° 49° Wed Wednesday 49°/30° Cloudy with morning rain. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 78% Sunrise: 07:14:50 AM Sunset: 07:28:19 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: SSW @ 19 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 11% 32° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:13:14 AM Sunset: 07:29:18 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SW @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Fri 49% 23° 47° Fri Friday 47°/23° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 07:11:38 AM Sunset: 07:30:17 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds. Low 23F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 4% 25° 41° Sat Saturday 41°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:10:02 AM Sunset: 07:31:16 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 22% 23° 40° Sun Sunday 40°/23° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:08:27 AM Sunset: 07:32:15 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 19% 20° 44° Mon Monday 44°/20° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:06:51 AM Sunset: 07:33:13 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business