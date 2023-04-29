George R. Dorman Apr 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print George R. Dorman, 70, of Palisade, CO passed away on April 24, 2023 in Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will take place on May 1, 2023 at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Palisade, CO at 2 pm. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 41° 66° Fri Friday 66°/41° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:41 AM Sunset: 08:03:59 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 48° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/48° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:26 AM Sunset: 08:04:56 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 52° 81° Sun Sunday 81°/52° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:17:12 AM Sunset: 08:05:54 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 56° 83° Mon Monday 83°/56° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:15:59 AM Sunset: 08:06:51 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 10% 51° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/51° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:14:48 AM Sunset: 08:07:48 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 11% 52° 79° Wed Wednesday 79°/52° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:13:37 AM Sunset: 08:08:45 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 19% 45° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/45° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:12:29 AM Sunset: 08:09:42 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business