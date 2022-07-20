George Tracy Jul 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print George Tracy, 79, of Fruita, died July 18, 2022, at The Willows. He was an Insurance Agent. Services to be determined. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags George Tracy Service Insurance Agent Day Precip Temp Tue 58% 71° 100° Tue Tuesday 100°/71° A few thunderstorms possible. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 06:03:51 AM Sunset: 08:36:34 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 15% 70° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/70° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:04:38 AM Sunset: 08:35:52 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: N @ 13 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 15% 71° 102° Thu Thursday 102°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:05:25 AM Sunset: 08:35:08 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: NE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 3% 74° 103° Fri Friday 103°/74° Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the mid 70s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:06:14 AM Sunset: 08:34:23 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 15% 73° 103° Sat Saturday 103°/73° Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:07:02 AM Sunset: 08:33:36 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 23% 70° 97° Sun Sunday 97°/70° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 06:07:52 AM Sunset: 08:32:47 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 15% 69° 96° Mon Monday 96°/69° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:08:42 AM Sunset: 08:31:57 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business