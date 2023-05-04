Gerald Mulder May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Gerald Mulder, 80, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on May 1, 2023 under the care of HopeWest Hospice & Palliative Care. Please vistit www.callahan-edfast.com for service details. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Terminology Day Precip Temp Wed 49% 56° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/56° Chance of showers. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 06:13:33 AM Sunset: 08:08:45 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 13 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thu 63% 45° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/45° Light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 63% Sunrise: 06:12:24 AM Sunset: 08:09:43 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSE @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 3% 45° 67° Fri Friday 67°/45° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:11:16 AM Sunset: 08:10:40 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 48° 68° Sat Saturday 68°/48° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:10:10 AM Sunset: 08:11:37 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SW @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 15% 46° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/46° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:09:05 AM Sunset: 08:12:33 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 9% 48° 77° Mon Monday 77°/48° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:08:01 AM Sunset: 08:13:30 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 52° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/52° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:59 AM Sunset: 08:14:26 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business