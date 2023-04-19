Gerald R. Cohea Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Gerald R. Cohea, 92, of Grand Junction passed away on November 21, 2023 at HopeWest Hospice. A Service is planned for April 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Riverside Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 6% 41° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/41° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:33:10 AM Sunset: 07:54:29 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Overcast. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 22% 29° 48° Wed Wednesday 48°/29° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:31:44 AM Sunset: 07:55:27 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: NW @ 14 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 13% 29° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/29° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:30:20 AM Sunset: 07:56:24 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WNW @ 16 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 29F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 0% 39° 59° Fri Friday 59°/39° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:57 AM Sunset: 07:57:22 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 38° 60° Sat Saturday 60°/38° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:27:34 AM Sunset: 07:58:19 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 45° 68° Sun Sunday 68°/45° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:26:13 AM Sunset: 07:59:16 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 39% 45° 69° Mon Monday 69°/45° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:24:52 AM Sunset: 08:00:14 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business