Gloria "Dawn" Hill Aug 26, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Gloria "Dawn" Hill, 84 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on August 23, 2023 Graveside @ Palisade Cemetery 9/1/2023 10:00 AM HopeWest Care Center. Vocation: Manufacturing Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 64° 85° Fri Friday 85°/64° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:36:23 AM Sunset: 07:55:30 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 66° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/66° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:37:18 AM Sunset: 07:54:04 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 66° 93° Sun Sunday 93°/66° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:38:13 AM Sunset: 07:52:36 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 64° 93° Mon Monday 93°/64° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:39:08 AM Sunset: 07:51:08 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 66° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:40:02 AM Sunset: 07:49:39 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 67° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/67° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:40:57 AM Sunset: 07:48:09 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 21% 66° 92° Thu Thursday 92°/66° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:41:51 AM Sunset: 07:46:39 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business