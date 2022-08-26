Grace Keller Aug 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Grace Keller, 77 of Eckert, Colorado, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Delta Colorado, she was a pharmacy owner with her husband, Park Keller. Service details are pending. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grace Keller Park Keller Colorado Detail Service Pharmacy Pass Away Day Precip Temp Thu 18% 63° 86° Thu Thursday 86°/63° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM Sunset: 07:55:09 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 17% 59° 87° Fri Friday 87°/59° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:37:27 AM Sunset: 07:53:42 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 8% 62° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/62° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:38:22 AM Sunset: 07:52:14 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 63° 92° Sun Sunday 92°/63° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:39:17 AM Sunset: 07:50:45 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 64° 93° Mon Monday 93°/64° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:40:11 AM Sunset: 07:49:16 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 66° 96° Tue Tuesday 96°/66° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:41:06 AM Sunset: 07:47:46 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 65° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/65° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:42:01 AM Sunset: 07:46:15 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business