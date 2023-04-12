Gregory George Otto Apr 12, 2023 5 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Gregory George Otto, 56 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on April 6, 2023 at his residence. Services are pending. He was a mail carrier. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Postal Service Non-criminal Law Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 49° 84° Tue Tuesday 84°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:43:27 AM Sunset: 07:47:46 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 54° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/54° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:57 AM Sunset: 07:48:43 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 15% 37° 69° Thu Thursday 69°/37° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:40:27 AM Sunset: 07:49:41 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Fri 19% 33° 57° Fri Friday 57°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:38:58 AM Sunset: 07:50:39 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 1% 36° 63° Sat Saturday 63°/36° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:30 AM Sunset: 07:51:36 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 43° 71° Sun Sunday 71°/43° Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:36:02 AM Sunset: 07:52:34 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 47° 77° Mon Monday 77°/47° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:34:36 AM Sunset: 07:53:32 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business