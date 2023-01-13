Howard Mathers Jan 13, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Howard Mathers, 92 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on January 7, 2023 under the care of HopeWest Hospice. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Howard Mathers Care Pass Away Hopewest Hospice Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 26° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:32:19 AM Sunset: 05:12:26 PM Humidity: 88% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 29° 43° Fri Friday 43°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:32:03 AM Sunset: 05:13:28 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 36° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/36° Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:31:44 AM Sunset: 05:14:30 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Saturday Night Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Sun 67% 30° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/30° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 67% Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM Sunset: 05:15:34 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunday Night Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Mon 34% 31° 42° Mon Monday 42°/31° Rain/snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 34% Sunrise: 07:31:01 AM Sunset: 05:16:38 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Snow showers. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tue 55% 26° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/26° Snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 55% Sunrise: 07:30:36 AM Sunset: 05:17:43 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Wed 10% 23° 36° Wed Wednesday 36°/23° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:30:09 AM Sunset: 05:18:49 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: NNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business