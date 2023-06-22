Ildiko Fricsay-Gordon Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Ildiko Fricsay-Gordon, 81 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on June 15, 2023 peacefully in her home under the care of he loving family, and Abode Hospice. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 60° 91° Wed Wednesday 91°/60° A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:43 AM Sunset: 08:43:13 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 63° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/63° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:57 AM Sunset: 08:43:24 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSE @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 52° 90° Fri Friday 90°/52° Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:12 AM Sunset: 08:43:34 PM Humidity: 11% Wind: SSW @ 20 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. SW winds shifting to SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sat 0% 57° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/57° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:29 AM Sunset: 08:43:42 PM Humidity: 11% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 60° 94° Sun Sunday 94°/60° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:47 AM Sunset: 08:43:48 PM Humidity: 8% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 64° 97° Mon Monday 97°/64° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:07 AM Sunset: 08:43:52 PM Humidity: 8% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 64° 96° Tue Tuesday 96°/64° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:29 AM Sunset: 08:43:54 PM Humidity: 10% Wind: SSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business