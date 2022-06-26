Ira Steven Kaplan Jun 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Ira Steven Kaplan, 73, of Grand Junction, died June 17, 2022. He was in Information Technology. A Celebration of life will be held on June 27th at 2:30 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Chapel. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Steven Kaplan Ira Celebration Funeral Chapel Information Technology Grand Junction Brown Day Precip Temp Sun 24% 60° 86° Sun Sunday 86°/60° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:50:13 AM Sunset: 08:44:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 15% 63° 92° Mon Monday 92°/63° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:50:35 AM Sunset: 08:44:03 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 67° 96° Tue Tuesday 96°/67° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:50:59 AM Sunset: 08:44:02 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 19% 67° 94° Wed Wednesday 94°/67° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 05:51:24 AM Sunset: 08:44 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 66° 91° Thu Thursday 91°/66° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:51:50 AM Sunset: 08:43:56 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 16% 64° 91° Fri Friday 91°/64° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:52:18 AM Sunset: 08:43:50 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 65° 93° Sat Saturday 93°/65° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:52:47 AM Sunset: 08:43:42 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business