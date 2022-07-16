Jack Coussins Jul 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Jack Coussins, 92, of Grand Junction, died July 9, 2022, at his home. He was in the Military/Navy. Grand Valley Funeral Home is handling final arrangements for the memorial. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Funeral Home Jack Coussins Military Arrangement Memorial Grand Junction Home Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 67° 95° Fri Friday 95°/67° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:00:48 AM Sunset: 08:39:01 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 69° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:01:32 AM Sunset: 08:38:26 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Clear. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 74° 103° Sun Sunday 103°/74° Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the mid 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:02:17 AM Sunset: 08:37:50 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 15% 72° 101° Mon Monday 101°/72° Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:03:02 AM Sunset: 08:37:12 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 15% 71° 101° Tue Tuesday 101°/71° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:03:48 AM Sunset: 08:36:32 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 71° 100° Wed Wednesday 100°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:04:35 AM Sunset: 08:35:50 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 15% 71° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/71° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:05:23 AM Sunset: 08:35:06 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business