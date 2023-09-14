Jacqueline Gail Culbreath Sep 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Jacqueline Gail Culbreath, 88 of Silverthorne, CO, passed away on September 12, 2023 No services are planned at this time in Mack, CO. Vocation: Rancher Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Zootechnics Job Market Day Precip Temp Wed 15% 57° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/57° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:53:40 AM Sunset: 07:26:15 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: E @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thu 24% 56° 76° Thu Thursday 76°/56° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:54:34 AM Sunset: 07:24:38 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 24% 53° 76° Fri Friday 76°/53° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:29 AM Sunset: 07:23:01 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 56° 83° Sat Saturday 83°/56° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:56:24 AM Sunset: 07:21:24 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 57° 86° Sun Sunday 86°/57° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:57:18 AM Sunset: 07:19:46 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 56° 87° Mon Monday 87°/56° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:58:13 AM Sunset: 07:18:08 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 56° 85° Tue Tuesday 85°/56° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:59:08 AM Sunset: 07:16:30 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business