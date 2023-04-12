James Westermire Apr 12, 2023 8 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print James Westermire, 64 of Glade Park, Colorado, passed away on March 31, 2023. He was a Deputy Sheriff. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date by the family. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Police Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 49° 84° Tue Tuesday 84°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:43:24 AM Sunset: 07:47:44 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 1% 54° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/54° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:41:54 AM Sunset: 07:48:42 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 16% 38° 68° Thu Thursday 68°/38° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:40:24 AM Sunset: 07:49:39 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 38F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 12% 32° 57° Fri Friday 57°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:38:55 AM Sunset: 07:50:37 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 1% 36° 62° Sat Saturday 62°/36° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:27 AM Sunset: 07:51:35 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 42° 71° Sun Sunday 71°/42° Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:35:59 AM Sunset: 07:52:32 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 47° 76° Mon Monday 76°/47° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:34:32 AM Sunset: 07:53:30 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business