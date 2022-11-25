James "Yogi" Romero Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print James “Yogi” Romero, 76 of Fruita, CO, passed away on November 19, 2022 at Vega State Park in Collbran, CO, he was a Retired Construction Foreman. Services will be announced at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 26° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/26° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:06:58 AM Sunset: 04:54:30 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 25° 48° Fri Friday 48°/25° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:08:01 AM Sunset: 04:54:04 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 28° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/28° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:09:02 AM Sunset: 04:53:40 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 27° 47° Sun Sunday 47°/27° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:10:04 AM Sunset: 04:53:18 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 28° 50° Mon Monday 50°/28° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:11:05 AM Sunset: 04:52:58 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tue 40% 14° 35° Tue Tuesday 35°/14° Snow showers early. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 07:12:05 AM Sunset: 04:52:40 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Mainly clear. Low 14F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 23° 39° Wed Wednesday 39°/23° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:13:04 AM Sunset: 04:52:24 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business