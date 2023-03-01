Jane L Croker Mar 1, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Jane L Croker, 75 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on February 15, 2023 at her home. Jane was a retired teacher. Services will be announced at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Business Day Precip Temp Tue 43% 29° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/29° Chance of snow showers late. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:48:36 AM Sunset: 06:05:46 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Wed 64% 28° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/28° Rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 64% Sunrise: 06:47:10 AM Sunset: 06:06:51 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: E @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Thu 12% 27° 45° Thu Thursday 45°/27° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:45:43 AM Sunset: 06:07:55 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Fri 18% 22° 44° Fri Friday 44°/22° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:44:16 AM Sunset: 06:08:59 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 30° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:42:48 AM Sunset: 06:10:03 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 7% 33° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/33° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:41:19 AM Sunset: 06:11:06 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 28° 52° Mon Monday 52°/28° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:39:50 AM Sunset: 06:12:09 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business